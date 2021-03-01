Iran joins marine tourism club

Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism has adopted a policy in recent years to diversify tourism in line with potentials in this area, including ecotourism, rural, agricultural, coastal, and mining tourism

Ministers of Tourism and Roads & Urban development signed an agreement, in line with the Supreme Leader's guidance on marine development and using Iranian islands' capacity.

Leila Azhdari, a senior official in the Ministry of Tourism, told IRNA that other government agencies like Ports and Maritime Organization, Environment Organization and Ministry of Interior were actively participating in the plan.

Many private investors are eager to enter the area, but are confused due to lack of legal framework, she said, adding that the recent agreement would pave the way to remove the obstacle.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan said that the agency was ready to afford required equipment and launch new paths between coastline and islands and also between islands themselves.

He also pointed to constructing marine hotels in both North and South of Iran and preparing conditions for international cruises to show up in the region.

Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami underlined that the agency planned to develop small-sized ports and tourism ports and also lead them towards third-generation ports to pave the way for marine tourism to blossom.

Iran has been successful in developing ecotourism in the country; a move that started 10 years ago and now there are over 2,200 ecotourism centers across the country.

