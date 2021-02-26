Tabriz to host joint Turkey-Iran tourism committee

Vali Teymouri, deputy tourism minister, told people active in tourism and handicrafts in East Azarbaijan province that following negotiations between tourism committees from Turkey and Iran, the two sides have reached an agreement to hold a joint tourism committee in Tabriz.

He also noted that holding a joint tourism committee between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the city is on the agenda of Iranian officials.

Referring to the unique geography of the province, he said that East Azarbaijan province enjoys various capacities in terms of tourism industry and it is considered a gateway for entering of tourists from Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Teymouri further said that the Islamic Republic plans to develop a new tourism path in west and northwest of the country and that the East Azarbaijan province is the main point in the strategic plan.

According to the official, East Azarbaijan is one of the most important provinces in the country to develop tourism industry, because it enjoys special capacities to attract tourists who are keen on historical, cultural, artistic, natural, agricultural and health attractions.

