Europe-Iran Business Forum a step to expand trade ties: EU

In a press conference on Monday, Stano stipulated that the forum is a kind of gathering for Iranian and European businesses to develop legitimate trade.

Describing the EU's support for the three-day forum, which started work on Monday, as part of grand strategy of the bloc in dealing with Iran, he said that the more the economic relations increase, the more the trade and job opportunities will grow in both sides.

The Europe-Iran Business Forum with the participation of more than 3,000 participants is being held aimed at paving the ground for trade, scientific and technological cooperation in order to expand Iran's non-oil export.

The forum is slated to be held virtually with the collaboration of the European Union (EU), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI). Economic activists and thinkers as well as press, who have registered to take part in the forum are going to review the latest ways to revive and develop economic ties between Europe and Iran. A number of European ambassadors in Tehran will partake in the forum.

In the opening ceremony of the forum, the EU's Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Enrique Mora, referred to the trade capacities of Europe and Iran, adding that the considerable number of participants of today's meeting is a clear message to those who are interested in expanding trade relations with Tehran.

According to the schedule of the forum, Michael Bock, German-appointed president of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) is going to deliver a speech in the forum.

Bilateral trade between Europe and Iran was reported 15.9 million tons of commodities worth over 8.8 billion dollars in the first half of the Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 to September 21, 2020).

Iran exported 5.6 million tons of goods worth over 2.6 billion dollars in the same period.

