Brand new military planes, choppers delivered to Iran Armed Forces

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Commander of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and a number of military officials attended the today ceremony to deliver the equipment to the Armed Forces.

At the ceremony, Brigadier-General Hatami said Iran's successful strategy could defeat enemy's maximum pressure policy.

The enemy was in vain to defeat Iran through sanctions and restrictions on buying [military] equipment; meanwhile, the country conquered the enemy by reliance on indigenous capability, building military equipment and optimizing defense equipment, the minister noted.

Iran takes all-out efforts to overhaul military equipment by making use of capabilities of domestic experts, he added.

Arms embargo on Iran was lifted in October, 2020, after over a decade.

