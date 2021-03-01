Mar 1, 2021, 10:54 AM
Brand new military planes, choppers delivered to Iran Armed Forces

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami (behind the microphone)

Tehran, March 1, IRNA – Iranian Armed Forces took delivery of nine military planes, 10 choppers and tens of engines repaired at Iran Aviation Industries.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Commander of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and a number of military officials attended the today ceremony to deliver the equipment to the Armed Forces.

At the ceremony, Brigadier-General Hatami said Iran's successful strategy could defeat enemy's maximum pressure policy.

The enemy was in vain to defeat Iran through sanctions and restrictions on buying [military] equipment; meanwhile, the country conquered the enemy by reliance on indigenous capability, building military equipment and optimizing defense equipment, the minister noted.

Iran takes all-out efforts to overhaul military equipment by making use of capabilities of domestic experts, he added.

Arms embargo on Iran was lifted in October, 2020, after over a decade.  

