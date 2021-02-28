Iraq to pay arrears as part of contract with Iran

There is no reason to worry about payments related to electricity exports to Iraq, he said, adding that this is carried out within the framework of the agreement between the two sides.

There are no problems for Iran concerning the implementation of the electricity export contract to Iraq as well as other states when it is about energy exchanges, he further noted.

Iran needs to repatriate foreign assets to meet the expensive cost of the campaign against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and demanded the government of Iraq and South Korea to pay their arrears to Iran.

