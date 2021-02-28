Iranian COVID-19 vaccine undergoes clinical test

One of several Iranian vaccines under development, COV-Pars started its clinical test in an event in presence of Iranian Minister of Agricultural Jihad Kazem Khavazi, Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences Jalil Kouhpayezadeh and a group of officials and researchers in Rasoul Akram Hospital in Tehran.

COV-Pars vaccine will be administered to 13 volunteers in the first stage, and then 120 volunteers will receive the vaccine in four groups of 30.

The vaccine is the first injected-inhaled recombinant corona protein which was unveiled last month in Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute in Karaj, Iran.

The institute started working on the vaccine in February last year and after initial stages, it passed animal test phase in April 2020.

COV-Pars is developed under the leadership of Iran's Health Ministry and Food and Drug Organization expertise.

9416**1416

Follow us o Twitter @IrnaEnglish