WHO official hails Iran’s approaches in combating COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Ahmad al-Manzari made the remarks in a meeting with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, noting that the Iranian health personnel is doing well in the fight against the pandemic.

He further noted that Iran is conducting research and producing vaccines to this end.

Recently, the domestically produced vaccine for the coronavirus dubbed COV-Pars has been unveiled in Iran. The product that has been developed by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is an inhalable vaccine.

