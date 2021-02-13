President urges stricter COVID-19 border protocols

President Rouhani made the remarks at a national anti-coronavirus Task Force meeting in Tehran.

All border entries should be protected by strict protocols in order to not let new virus be imported to the country, the president underlined.

Everyone who enters the country should be treated based on national law and restrictions, he said, adding that they should follow health protocols whether it is quarantine or test.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has killed near 2,400,000.

The number of the deaths caused by corona pandemic in Iran has passed 58,000.

