Health minister: Iran imports COVID-19 vaccine from 5 foreign sources

Namaki made the remarks at the opening ceremony of vaccination in Imam Khomeini Hospital Hall on Tuesday.

He said that Iran insisted from the very beginning that it imports a vaccine only if the vaccine has already undertaken the third phase of its human trial and it must have been used not only in the country which has produced it, but also it must have been used in several other reputable countries.

In addition to the Russian-developed vaccine, Sputnik V, four other reputable vaccines, including the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccines, China's Sinopharm vaccine, two other vaccines in the framework of an agreement with COVAX, and other contracts are on the way.

The top priority groups of people for vaccination are doctors and nurses working at intensive care units of the hospitals, the minister said.

Namaki said that Iran has chosen and imported one of the least harmful and less dangerous vaccines after assessing the most credible vaccines available.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 8.4 million people, earlier he said, however noting that more vaccines are still needed to be imported.

Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia.

