HCHR secretary reacts to speeches made by 3 western countries’ officials

In reaction to the three Western countries' speeches on the human rights situation in the UN Human Rights Council, Baqei Kani tweeted that at the Human Rights Council meeting, three countries spoke about the human rights situation in Iran. United States: Encyclopedia of the History of Terrorism, Germany: Professional terrorism laundering, whose chemical weapons are still killing veterans in Iran, Albania: Garbage collectors and servants of terrorists who martyred 17,000 innocent Iranians.

He referred to the historical background of the US in creating terrorist groups and carrying out terrorist acts. According to international law experts, the assassination of General Soleimani by the US is a clear example of organized state terrorism, and according to philosophers such as Chomsky, the United States is the leader of terrorism.

On the other hand, Germany, who claims to be a human rights advocate, was one of the main suppliers of Saddam's regime's chemical weapons during the Iraq-Iran war. Weapons that killed many innocent people and still, chemical warfare veterans of the mentioned war are martyred as a result of the effects of these weapons.

It is clear to everyone that Albania, despite being aware of the countless crimes of the MKO terrorist group, agreed to settle this group on its territory. A group that has martyred 17,000 women, children, and civilians and the documents of these crimes have been presented to the world many times.

