Demanding Iran to return to commitments, ridiculous and oppressive

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks in response to unreasonable claims of certain Western officials at a high-level international meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Elaborating on Iran's reciprocal measures after US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposition of highest-level of sanctions on Iran, Hamaneh said Iran took all measures based on the context of the deal.

Reciprocal measures were taken in Iran after US withdrawal from the international nuclear deal and Europeans' disloyalty to their commitments under the deal, Hamaneh added.

On the first anniversary of the US 2018 exit from the deal, Iran started reducing its commitments from the JCPOA, step-by-step, and based on Articles 26 and 36, in May 2019.

US as a wrongdoer has to rectify its moves, be committed to the deal and fulfill its commitments; then Iran will give immediate response to those moves, the ambassador noted.

Further, he stressed the need to take definite action as uttering impractical words is enough.

On February 23, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that the country halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol as a move to follow Majlis (Parliament) Law passed by the lawmakers in line with serving national interests.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish