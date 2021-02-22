Parliament Speaker: Iran determined to stop implementation of Additional Protocol

Therefore, any access beyond the safeguards is prohibited and illegal, said Qalibaf, adding that monitoring the issue should be done by Majlis (Iranian Parliament).

Addressing an open session of Majlis, he said according to the law, parts of the stipulated commitments have been done in their time and from tomorrow the law concerning the Additional Protocol should be implemented.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and Energy Commission of Majlis have the responsibility to have field inspections and provide a report, he said, adding that naturally, any violation of the law will be dealt with according to the laws passed by the Parliament.

The head of the Nuclear Energy Commission of Majlis Fereydoon Abbasi said today that the other party has not taken any measure to remove the sanctions and giving them a three-month period is a mistake.

He added that Iran should cut the cooperation with the IAEA from the very beginning of the strategic law of sanctions removal passed by Majlis (February 23) and not be deceived by the other party.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has announced that Majlis Law took effect in the context of Iranian agreement with the IAEA to end Iranian voluntary acceptance of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

What happened last night (on February 21) was totally to respect the Majlis Law, Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

After his arrival in Iran on Sunday and his talks with Iranian officials, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi released a joint statement on agreement to continue with cooperation and mutual trust.

Iran had voluntarily accepted the Additional Protocol which guaranteed the IAEA intrusive inspections. The Additional Protocol has not been included in the context of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the legislative body passed a law to stop the voluntary acceptance of the Additional Protocol, Iranian foreign minister has said recently.

As the spokesman stressed, voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will stop, but some necessary inspections are underway within the framework of Safeguards Agreements up to next three months.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish