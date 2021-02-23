Iran among advanced builders of hydraulic megastructures: Minister

These advances are not confined to Iranian borders and several dams and tunnels in other countries have been built by Iranians, Reza Ardakanian said addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 6th Dam and Tunnel Conference and Exhibition.

Sangtuda 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant and Anzob Tunnel in Tajikistan and Uma Oya Hydropower Complex in Sri Lanka are among the big plans implemented by the Iranian engineers.

Population growth and climate change have pressured water sources in the recent decades, which necessitated water management more than ever, he said, adding Iran has some 5000-year-old dams and subterranean water tunnels that are hundreds of kilometers long, some of which have been registered in the international organizations as Iranian innovations.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish