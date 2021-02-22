Iranian Embassy condemns targeted terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan said in a statement that violent and inhumane acts against the lives of civilians in Afghanistan continue unabated in recent weeks, and the international community is looking at the tragic scenes of the crime of those pursuing their nefarious goals.

Denouncing such wild and inhuman terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the Embassy said in the statement that resorting to terrorism is a heavy blow to the humanity and the people who commit such heinous crimes are accountable for terrorism.

The Iranian embassy said that the real nature of such criminals will not be hidden, and they will never be left unpunished.

Separate bomb explosions in Afghanistan killed at least three people including a child and wounded 20 others yesterday (on Sunday), Afghan officials said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a roadside bomb targeted a police car, killing the driver and a nearby child, five other civilians including children were wounded.

The second blast occurred when a bomb placed in a crowded market detonated in southern Helmand province, killing one civilian and wounding 15 others including two policemen, said provincial police spokesman, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard.

No group claimed responsibility for any of the attacks

