Official says Iran conducting biometric tests to identify illegal nationals

Official says Iran conducting biometric tests to identify illegal nationals

Sari, IRNA - The advisor to the Interior Minister of Interior and the head of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant Affairs has said that the ministry is employing biometric tests to identify illegal immigrants and prevent their re-entery into the country.

Those Afghan people who were affected by the war came to Iran and were provided with facilities, Nader Yar-Ahmadi said on Monday, noting that currently, the country's infrastructure can no longer accommodate additional immigrants.

Yar-Ahmadi also said that walls have been constructed along Iran's eastern borders to prevent illegal immigrants.

Some other legal measures are being taken with the help of the judiciary to deal with unauthorized foreigners, he stated.

Accordign to Yar-Ahmadi, biometric tests including fingerprinting as well as iris and face registration are conducted at border points to prevent illegal re-entry into Iran.

