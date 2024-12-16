Dec 16, 2024, 1:13 PM
Iran President awards money prizes to Olympic, Paralympic medalists

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has attended a ceremony to award money prizes to medalists and champions who represented Iran in the recent Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris, France. 

Iran’s Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali and other senior government officials also attended the ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Monday. 

A total of 49 Iranian medalists and champions and 58 other people, including coaches and managers, received money prizes from the government. 

Before the ceremony, Pezeshkian spoke with a number of athletes and heads of Iranian sports federations. 

Iran finished 21st in the medals ranking of the Paris Olympics with 12 medals. The country’s Paralympic athletes also grabbed 25 medals to finish 14th in the games held right after the Olympics in August-September.

