COMSTECH, Iran's Pardis Tech Park sign cooperation agreement

The signing ceremony was attended by COMSTECH Coordinator General Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Mehdi Safarinia, head of Pardis Technology Park.

According to the committee, the establishment of the academy aims to train a skilled workforce for managing science and technology parks across OIC member states. The partnership highlights a shared commitment to advancing science and technology in the Islamic world.

Last year, COMSTECH signed a similar agreement with the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

Iran’s Minister of Science Hossein Simaee Sarraf held a meeting with Choudhary, stressing Tehran’s dedication to strengthening three COMSTECH-related secretariats hosted by Iran, including networks for nanotechnology and science parks.

He also called for mutual efforts to overcome challenges, particularly those posed by sanctions, and improve educational opportunities for Palestinian youth.

