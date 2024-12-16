Syria could descend into chaos in early 2025: Russian expert

Matveev, who is also an associate professor at the Faculty of International Economic Relations at the Financial University under the Russian Government, spoke on Monday in an interview with IRNA’s correspondent in Moscow.

He made the comment in response to a question about the political prospect in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.

Matveev said that he is doubtful about the readiness and most importantly the ability of the opposition groups that have come to power in Syria.

The fact is that those groups would at first try to rely on external forces that will not allow them to become independent, the Russian expert added.

He said that he is seriously concerned about the situation in Syria, arguing that new chaos and war could erupt in early 2025 amid rivalry between different groups on gaining power.

Such a situation could lead to a new round of protracted violence in Syria, he added.

On December 8, the Assad government fell following a lightning offensive by armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that took control of major cities including the capital Damascus, the seat of the Assad government.

