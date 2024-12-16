Death toll in Gaza surpasses 45,000 amid continued Israeli airstrikes

According to Al Jazeera news on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli regime carried out seven massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 52 people and leaving 203 others injured.

With these new casualties, the total number of martyrs in Gaza mounted to 45,028, while the number of those wounded has reached 106,962.

In addition to the death toll, the ongoing Gaza war has led to the disappearance of 11,000 people, widespread destruction, and a severe humanitarian crisis, leaving thousands of children and elderly people facing hunger.

9341**2050