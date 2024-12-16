Iran’s Hosseini appointed head of Int'l Relations Committee for Asia Rugby

Asia Rugby’s Executive Committee (EXCO) held a virtual ad hoc meeting on Monday, during which they introduced the chairpersons of fourteen committees.

At this meeting, Mirmehdi Hosseini, the head of Iranian rugby, was elected as the chair of the Asia Rugby Confederation's International Relations Committee.

It is also noteworthy that Hosseini received the Asia Rugby Annual Award for Character in 2023, recognizing his significant contributions to the growth of rugby in Iran.

The International Relations Committee is one of the key committees within the Asian Rugby Confederation. Its focus is on managing international partnerships and relations, as well as aligning the international strategies of Asia Rugby with its overall objectives.

