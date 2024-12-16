Fresh Israeli strikes hit Gaza on 437th day of war

According to Arab media outlets, dozens of Palestinian casualties were caused on Sunday after Israel bombed two schools sheltering the displaced people in the southern city of Khan Yunis, and another school in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

A total of 69 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Sunday.

The same day, a number of medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia were injured as they burying martyrs of the latest attacks.

More than 151,000 Palestinians have been martyred and injured in the war-hit enclave since the start of the conflict in early October last year. Most of the casualties are women and children.

Furthermore, the war has left 11,000 more people missing in Gaza, and caused widespread destruction and a worsening humanitarian crisis making thousands of children and the elderly face starvation.

