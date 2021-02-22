Tehran to end IAEA Additional Protocol on February 23: Vaezi

Vaezi made the remarks on the sideline of an Inauguration ceremony in Tehran.

"The government is duty-bound to implement the law approved by Majlis (Parliament) on the voluntary implementation of IAEA Additional Protocol", he added.

He said that Iran will stop its voluntary measures with regard to Additional Protocol as of February 23, in other words voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol will halt, but inspection of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues.

On December 1, Iranian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bill called “Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Safeguard Interests of the Iranian People,” which tasked the government to suspend more commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal - that former U.S. president Donald Trump quit it in May 2018 and returned sanctions and added new harsh ones.

Iranian lawmakers too, yesterday on Feb 22, 2021 in a statement on Sunday stressed the need for the government to stop the voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

“After the nuclear deal agreement in 2015, it was hoped that the Western parties, including the US and the three European countries of Germany, Britain and France, would treat the great nation of Iran honestly and fulfill their undertakings. Although the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed 15 times at different periods of time that Iran has fully complied with its undertakings, unfortunately we have seen that the enemies of the dear nation of Iran have not implemented any of their basic and important commitments,” the statement said.

“We, the members of parliament, assure the dear people of Iran that we have not made any concessions in defending their rights at all, and we also declare to the enemies of the Iranian nation that, as the Supreme Leader has said, the practical and complete lifting of banking and oil sanctions are among the fundamental conditions of the Iranian nation for the US to return to the nuclear deal and without lifting the cruel sanctions that can be verified by the Iranian nation, Iran will not stop its proud and strong steps of industrial and nuclear progress,” it underlined.

