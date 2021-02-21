Feb 21, 2021, 1:54 PM
FM says Iran will negotiate if US lifts all sanctions

Tehran, Feb 21, IRNA –Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran is ready to engage in negotiations if US lifts all sanctions on the country.

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iranian news channel Press TV on Sunday.

When all the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action meet their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran will come back to the negotiating table, the foreign minister said.     

Referring to US non-compliance to the deal and breach of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Zarif said that Iran has not violated the deal and has rather taken some “remedial measures” envisaged by the provisions of Art. 36 of the accord as a countermeasure against the US non-compliance.

