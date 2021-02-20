US needs to lift Iran sanctions to prove claims: Russian analyst

Fyodor Lukyanov said that the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA) was a hard blow to the US international reputation.

Lukyanov said the JCPOA is not an ordinary deal; it is an international accord endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. However, former US President Donald Trump’s administration wriggled out of its commitments with short-sightedness despite Europe’s insistence against the decision.

He added that it is good chance for the US now to improve its tarnished repute and distance itself from the disgraceful heritage of Trump’s administration as a promise-breaking world power.

The editor-in-chief of “Russia in Global Affairs” said that the West has given their words to Iran about the interests and benefits of the deal, but few have materialized, adding that Iran has experienced the UK, France and Germany’s lack of loyalty to their words and will not be duped.

Lukyanov noted that Russia had repeatedly wanted the Europeans to implement the JCPOA correctly, but they were not effective; they were not able even to implement the INSTEX.

After the US withdrew from the UNSC-endorsed deal and unilaterally restored all the sanctions in 2018, Iran took up a year-long patience strategy, providing the other signatories of the deal with an opportunity to make moves and negate the effects of the US sanctions. But when they failed to implement their commitments, Iran decided to reduce commitments to the deal in a couple of steps.

Referring to remarks of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he said that the US and Europe should in practice prove their loyalty to the deal.

Tehran has already said that it will not accept words and promises and that the criterion will be tangible measures, the most important of which is removing sanctions.

He expressed certitude that if witnessing the steps of the other party, Iran will do the same, which can have a positive effect on the security of the region, adding that that’s why Russia supports these actions and tries to solve the tension between the West and Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday that Iran has heard enough rhetoric about the JCPOA and seeks only action this time. He said Iran will take action only when it sees the other parties are taking action as well.

He went on to add, “Today I want to say this lone word on the JCPOA; we’ve heard a lot of good words and promises, violated and acted against in action. There’s no benefit in words and promises. This time there should be action. If we see action from the other party, we will follow suit.”

