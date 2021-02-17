Supreme Leader: Rhetorics enough; Iran seeks only action on JCPOA

He made the remarks while addressing the people of Tabriz, the capital city of East Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran live on the occasion of their uprising against the toppled Shah which triggered nationwide massive protests leading to the victory of the Islamic revolution in the country one year later.

He went on to add, “Today I want to say this lone word on the JCPOA; we’ve heard a lot of good words and promises, violated and acted against in action. There’s no benefit in words and promises. This time there should be action. If we see action from the other party, we will follow suit.”

"We set the condition and the condition will not be retreated from," he added.

The Supreme Leader underlined, "In the situation resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic and prohibition of gatherings, do not forget to do prayers peculiar to the Rajab Month at home."

In his speech, the Supreme Leader congratulated Iranians on the beginning of Rajab month.

He said, "I hope everybody enjoys the spiritual blessings of this month. Well, there is no gathering this month and what was possible for the people every year in religious gatherings, this year is not possible. However, do not ignore to do Rajab Month prayers at home. The temporary ban on gatherings should not make us neglect the blessings of this month and praying to the Divine Threshold."

***Iran’s Azarbaijan a fortress against foreign assault and separationist movements

Describing Iran’s Azarbaijan region as a fortress against foreign assaults, the Supreme Leader underlined, “This means that we have been facing assaults from invading neighbors, either by Tsardom of Russia or former Ottoman Empire or USSR. If Azarbaijan was not there, or Tabriz and people’s resistance, standing and sacrifice weren’t there, these invasions could reach over central Iran. Azarbaijan has served as a fortified wall and stronghold that has always repulsed these invasions and prevented them.”

“Tabriz and Azarbaijan region had two fixed, perpetual identity features: devotion to the Islamic faith and intense patriotism towards Iran. This has always been present in Azarbaijan and its people have been attaching such importance to Islam and Iran that is considered an important distinction. They have repeatedly stood against the conspiracy of the foes to disintegrated Iran. They stood against secession and maintained Iran’s integrity,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He also stressed that if the epic movement by the Tabriz people was not done on February 18, 1978, the bloody effort by people of Qom about one month earlier could stand alone and fall into oblivion.

“To be fair, Iranians are not exhausted and you saw the evidence. In the astonishing funeral procession of Martyr Soleimani, and then in the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (Bahman 22) held amid coronavirus restrictions with a new initiative. They didn’t let Bahman 22 to be shut,” the Supreme Leader emphasized.

The Supreme Leader went on to point to the failures and shortcomings existing in the country and said "(Iranian) people are more sensitive to such shortcomings now compared to early days of the victory of the Islamic revolution in the country. Today, people are sensitive towards corruption, towards social gaps. This is a very good thing."

This shows people are quite familiar with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and are still seeking them. That is why they protest. They protest corruption. Wherever there are signs of corruption, people react. This is very important because it reveals people's true sentiments. This should be reinvigorated.

"It's our duty to compensate failures and weaknesses with achievements. The foes say vice versa. They highlight failures and tell us to keep eye on failures and forget about achievements. They tell us to leave that path of revolution," he said.

Leader's speech through a video conference is held on the occasion of the uprising which took place on February 18, 1978.

The event falls on February 17 this year.

Each year, the Leader used to meet with the people of Tabriz on the occasion but this year, the meeting is held online due to the pandemic which has killed over 2,420,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

