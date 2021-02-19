Iran: US must lift sanctions to revive P5+1

Khatibzadeh wrote in his Tweeter account that “Reminder: Because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1. It is now ONLY Iran and P4+1.”
“Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up,” he pointed out.
“Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions. We WILL respond,” he underlined.
“Here is the key sequence: #CommitActMeet,” he further noted.
Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US must lift all sanctions imposed against Iran unconditionally.
7129**1424
Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish
Your Comment