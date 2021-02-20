Iranian religious delegation led by Quran reciter in Lahore, Pakistan

The Iranian delegation including Mohammad Sorkhabi, Deputy Head of Mission, Mohammad Reza Nazeri, Consul General of Iran in Lahore and Jafar Ronas, Director of Khana-e-Farhang attended the ceremony on the invitation of Minhaj-ul-Quran.

The mosque was constructed in March 1987, but later Allama Tahir-ul-Qadri, the head of Minhaj-ul-Quran ordered its expansion according to the Islamic architecture of Iran and Turkey. The mosque has been completed by Pakistani architects after nearly three years of research.

The decoration of the main and inner courtyard of the mosque is being done in the style of Iranian architecture while the outer courtyard has Turkish and Moroccan inspiration. The exterior of the mosque is modeled on the architectural style of Bukhara and Samarkand mosques.

Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Vice President of Minhaj-ul-Quran International University, while welcoming the Iranian guests on the occasion, briefed the participants about achievements of Minhaj-ul-Quran University and its operation.

Expressing the importance of acquainting the people of Pakistan, especially the youth of Pakistan, with the culture, art, history and civilization of Iran, he announced the readiness of his educational institution to hold a bilateral and specialized meeting to discuss various ways to strengthen cooperation between Minhaj University and Iranian Khana-e-Farhang.

Hossein Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Minhaj-ul-Quran International University, welcomed the Iranian guests and highlighted the goals of Minhaj University and other higher education centers related to this university in other Pakistani cities to the participants.

He said Minhaj-ul-Quran is playing an effective role for Muslim youth through research on the subject of Islamic economics and banking.

He added the institute is trying to bring acquaintance among non-Muslims with true Islam through interfaith dialogue.

He mentioned Iran as an important and Islamic country and noted Iranians and prominent figures of this country throughout history have played an important role in the spread of Islamic culture in neighboring countries, including the Indian subcontinent.

The Iranian delegation then visited the courtyard of the Sheikh al-Islam Grand Mosque of Minhaj-ul-Quran University.

The inauguration ceremony of the mosque was held in the presence of a large number of worshipers and was enlightened with the pure voice of internationally acclaimed Iranian Quran reciter Karim Mansouri.

Allama Mohammad Tahir-ul-Qadri, the founder of the Scientific-Research Organization of Minhaj-ul-Quran and international non-governmental organizations, spoke via video conference.

He said that the mosque of Minhaj University has been reconstructed and renovated on the lines of Islamic architecture of important buildings of different countries in the region, including Iran and Central Asia.

He said the mosques should have spiritual beauties adding that we must protect this rich Islamic civilization.

At the conclusion of the spiritual ceremony, Mohammad Sorkhabi, Iran’s Deputy Head of Mission emphasized the importance of the unity of the Islamic world.

He said we hope that the construction of this magnificent mosque will be a blessing for the Muslim people of Pakistan and a cause for unity for the Muslims of the world.

The Iranian guests and other participation also performed Friday prayers on the occasion.

