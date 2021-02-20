UN official calls on parties to JCPOA to observe commitments

Farhan Haq made the remarks on Friday in a press conference in the case of US letter that Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ bid to the UN Security Council for renewal of UN sanctions on Iran lifted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

" We hope that what is done in the coming days and weeks is meant to strengthen the full implementation of the JCPOA", he added, welcoming the change.

"We again ask all sides of the JCPOA to take steps to strengthen and implement this important diplomatic achievement."

A US State Department spokesman said on Friday the US reversal of its position on the so-called "snap back" of UN sanctions against Iran strengthens the United States' ability to engage with the United Nations Security Council on Iran.

The United States will continue to dissuade countries from selling arms to Iran, spokesperson Ned Price added.

Referring to US easing restrictions on Iranian diplomats accredited to the UN, Haq added that it is a good chance that the diplomats can do the more comfortable and productive activities they need to do.

The US says it is easing draconian restrictions imposed by Donald Trump administration on movements of Iranian diplomats accredited at the UN.

