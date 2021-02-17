IAEA chief to visit Iran in coming days

Speaking to the reporters, Gharibababdi said that Grossi's visit to Tehran will take place at the request of the IAEA chief for technical talks with Atomic Energy Organization of Iran about Tehran's February 15 letter and Article 6 of the Majlis' law of strategic measure for sanctions removal, as well as Iran-IAEA cooperation.

According to the Majlis' law of strategic measure for sanctions removal, Iran will stop implementing the voluntary measures unless all the sanctions are removed by February 23.

After the US withdrew from the UNSC-endorsed deal and unilaterally restored all the sanctions, Iran took up a year-long patience strategy, providing the other signatories of the deal with an opportunity to make moves and negate the effects of the US sanctions. But when they failed to implement their commitments, Iran decided to reduce commitments to the deal in a couple of steps.

Tehran has repeatedly announced that all the steps taken are reversible and as soon as the US removes all the sanctions and Iran verifies it, it will go back to full implementation of the deal.

