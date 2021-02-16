Talk of Iran returning to JCPOA nonsense; Tehran still a member, says UN Envoy

In an interview with Euronews Persian TV, Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said, “How do they expect Iran to take the first step, while Iran is still in the JCOPA?”

Referring to the fact that Iran’s non-compliance measure were taking in the framework of Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, Takh Ravanchi added, “According to Paragraph 36, if a participant to the deal commits an evident violation of the deal, Iran is allowed to stop abiding by its commitments totally or in a partial manner; we chose the latter option.”

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday that Iran's letter on stopping the implementation of voluntary measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as of Feb 23, 2021, was delivered to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Gharibabadi said that the move took place in accordance with a new law passed by Iran’s Majlis (parliament) on the necessity of lifting of sanctions and protect the interests of the Iranians.

The parliament said the law is in line with the stated rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, adding that the action was due to the failure of the parties to abide by their commitments to lift illegal sanctions against Iran.

He added that from now on, Iran and the agency's cooperation will continue only based on safeguarding obligations until the lifting of sanctions practically paves the way for Iran to return to re-implementation of these measures.

