Tehran municipality welcomes Danish renewable energies technology

Hanchi said that Denmark’s activities in civil issued are usable for Iran and Tehran welcomes cooperation with Copenhagen in civil fields.

In the meeting that was held in the building of the Municipality of Tehran, Hanachi referred to Vahr’s suggestion about reducing energy use in buildings in Tehran, adding that using renewable energies use is among the serious programs of Tehran.

Using electric motorcycles, taxis, and buses is on the agenda, he said, and added that some municipality buildings have been equipped with solar cells.

LRT is also among the ideas to be used in Tehran and if Danish companies incline, Tehran is ready to negotiate with them, Hanachi said.

Expressing happiness over the meeting with the mayor of Tehran, the Danish ambassador said that Tehran has changed a lot since he had last been to the city.

Vahr also said that Denmark has never supported the US sanctions on Iran and announced that Danish companies are ready to cooperate with Tehran in different fields, including reduction of renewable energies and innovative ideas.

