Mayor says Tehran on track of becoming green city

Hanachi made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the online meeting of the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP).

He said that positive measures have been taken in recent years to reduce the role and centrality of oil as an economic, political, and urban stimulus in Tehran metropolis, which is the 24th most populous city in the world with 9 million citizens.

Tehran's green future strategies include plans to reshape the structure of the city, including intelligent separation of land uses and increasing use of combined and multipurpose uses, reviewing urban transportation system and establishing a network based on cycling, walking, green public transportation, development of the city using green and sustainable architecture as well as the participation of people with economic incentives, he added.

