Nov 16, 2024, 11:28 AM
Hezbollah’s drones infiltrate occupied territories again

Tehran, IRNA – The drones of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah have once again infiltrated the northern occupied Palestine, some news outlets have reported.

The army of the Israeli regime confirmed on Saturday that two drones had been launched from Lebanon to the western Galilee in north of the occupied territories, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army further claimed that it has intercepted the drones.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media reported that sirens have blared in areas from Ras Al-Naqoura to Nahariya in western Galilee.

The border areas in southern Lebanon have turned into a scene of exchange of fire since the start of war in the Gaza Strip in late 2023.

To reduce pressure on the Resistance in Gaza and to support the Lebanese people since the onset of the Gaza war, Hezbollah has conducted anti-Israel operations.

