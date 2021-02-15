Envoy says Copenhagen ready to cooperate with Tehran in earth sciences

According to Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran, Jesper Vahr mad the remarks in a meeting with with The head of Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran Alireza Shahidi.

The fields of development of mutual cooperation in Iran and Denmark were raised by the two officials, calling for enhanced scientific and research relations in the geological and exploratory sectors.

Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran prepares the geological maps of the Middle East in UNESCO , including tectonic map, Shahidi said.

He said that Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran has made extensive studies in the field of exploration of karstic waters in Iran, adding that the organization is capable of producing basic information for exploration of minerals, and now the methods of air geophysical, which were initially exclusively owned by Canadians.

Iran and Denmark have always had good and historical relations and there has been no negative points in the history of relations of the two states.

