Iranian maestro proposed as UN peace ambassador

The proposal was put forward in a meeting held at the United Nations Information Center in Tehran on September 21, World Peace Day.

Tjeknavorian expressed his appreciation over the selection, adding that it is a great honor to be selected for the position.

Nobody is able to establish peace in the world; he said adding that it is possible to bring about peace through culture and love.

He went on to say that Iran is a peace-seeking country owing to its numerous scholars as well as literary figures.

Loris Tjeknavorian, born on 13 October 1937 in Borujerd, is an Iranian Armenian composer and conductor.

As one of the leading conductors of his generation, he has led international orchestras throughout the world such as in Austria, the UK, the USA, Canada, Hungary, Copenhagen, Iran, Finland, Russia, Armenia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa and Denmark.

