Rouhani: Iran-Denmark medical center crucial in pandemic era

"Opening a joint medical and pharmaceutical center by Iran and Denmark during the coronavirus pandemic era while all countries need closer cooperation in the fields of health and treatment is of paramount importance," the Iranian president said during his meeting with the new Danish ambassador in Tehran.

Referring to Iran's readiness to expand trade, economic and technological relations with Denmark, President Rouhani said that Denmark's position in support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is constructive and Iran hopes that the cooperation between the two countries would be further expanded in various fields.

During the meeting, the new Danish ambassador to Tehran (Jasper Vahr) submitted a copy of his credentials to President Rouhani.

Referring to the outrageous US sanctions against the Iranian nation, the Iranian president said that the biggest human rights violations are done by the US at the moment by preventing Iran from supplying medicine, as well as its need to deal more effectively with the coronavirus outbreak and selling weapons to some countries in the region to kill the Yemeni people or the crimes committed by the US police against the colored people.

Pointing to the beginning of his country's political relations with Iran since 1933, the new Danish ambassador said that Tehran and Copenhagen have had constructive interactions with each other throughout the years and Denmark, as a major shareholder of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), has always supported the JCPOA.

According to the new Danish envoy, Denmark has always sincerely sought to expand economic, scientific, trade relations, and cooperation with Iran; adding that the beginning of the joint health center with Iran is a sign of his country's commitment to expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

