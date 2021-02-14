Mazandaran traders urged to have more active presence in Eurasia markets

Esrafil Amiri, head of Foreign Ministry’s office in Mazandaran, told IRNA on Sunday that the opportunity for expansion of trade relations with the Caspian Sea littoral states and countries in Central Asia is ready; so, Mazandaran traders are expected to take part in the trade competition in Eurasia markets.

Responding to a question about some obstacles in the way of trade exchanges with northern states of the Caspian Sea, Amiri noted that economic activities of traders from Mazandaran and Iran in Eurasia region and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has faced many ups and downs historically.

However, he added, the Iranian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have tried to pave the ground for removing the obstacles and support economic ties between Iranian traders and the Eurasia markets.

Political and diplomatic grounds for expansion of trade ties with the Caspian Sea littoral states have been paved in recent years, he noted, adding that the Iranian traders should initiate economic relations, identify requirements of the new market and try to supply standard commodities.

Pointing to Mazandaran province’s appropriate production for presenting in the Caspian Sea littoral states, Amiri noted that the Foreign Ministry has made its efforts to dispatch these products to Iranian embassies and consulates in a bid to introduce them to businessmen in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

According to the official, the northern province enjoys the best opportunity in terms of capacity of production and geography to bolster trade ties with the Caspian Sea littoral states.

He further warned Iranian businessmen and especially traders from Mazandaran that trade competition is increasing in the region; so, they should take the opportunity and try to have a say in the big market.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided traders from Mazandaran with the opportunity of multilateral talks with businessmen and officials of the Caspian Sea littoral states, Amiri said, noting that economic experts of the ministry are ready to give advice to the traders in political, legal and trade fields.

He also described the Eurasia market as the gate to export products of Mazandaran province to the European markets. The United States’ illegal sanctions on Iran caused a halt in exporting valuable Iranian products to European markets; but the current situation is appropriate for the Iranians to export their products through the Eurasian markets.

