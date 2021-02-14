Italians' eye on Iranian Orsi Khaneh

Domus is an Italian magazine, dedicated to design and architecture, which was established in 1928 by Gio Ponti, an Italian designer, writer, architect and trainer. The magazine focuses on modern and then post-modern art and architecture in rural and urban areas, reviewing Italian-style design of houses. It has published reports on Iranian architecture since 1950s.

The Italian embassy in Tehran has started producing a documentary on reports published by the Domus magazine called Domus Eye on Iran. Three episodes of the documentary was released on Instagram and YouTube platforms in recent months and the fourth episode was released on Thursday.

Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone addressed audience, including a few number of Iranian architects, in the inaugural ceremony, saying that the project of the Orsi Khaneh produced by Nima and Sina Keyvani (Iranian brothers), is a reinterpretation of traditional Iranian architecture.

Pointing to the fact that the Orsi Khaneh architecture has been welcomed at an exhibition in Italy, Perrone added that the design of Orsi Khaneh was awarded bronze medal at the A' Design Award in 2016 and was exhibited at the International Fair of the Design Museum in 2020.

The Italian envoy noted that the international fair was held in Komo, Italy, for a month in order to showcase outstanding works of architecture and design from around the globe.

The Domus Eye on Iran has been produced to introduce Iranian architects and their unique role in the history of modern design and architecture as well as their constant interactions with Italian architecture.

