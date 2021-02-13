Iran's Islamic Revolution initiated dramatic changes in all areas: Envoy

On the occasion of the 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, a virtual seminar on "Iran Today" was held on Saturday with a video message from the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In this program, Zarif's video message with Japanese subtitles was broadcast to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory.

Congratulating the 42nd anniversary of Iran’s glorious Islamic revolution victory, Rahmani Movahed said that the Iranian movement has been the source of tremendous changes in the political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific arenas.

He added that despite the difficult conditions caused by the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran, sanctions, and economic terrorism, the Iranian popular movement has continued to rise and has achieved great successes in various fields, especially in the field of science and innovation.

