Iran moves to reclaim two historic coins auctioned in the US

Fatemeh Davari, spokesperson for the cultural heritage department of the ministry, stated on Saturday that upon learning of the planned auction of Iranian artifacts, the ministry immediately began investigating and taking measures to halt the sale.

The Ministry takes firm action when encountering such criminal activities, and carries out legal procedures to repatriate the items, Davari said.

She emphasized that initial investigations confirmed the authenticity of the two coins and their origins in a historic site in southern Iran. The coins were identified as illegally excavated and smuggled out of the country, prompting the ministry to launch efforts to block the auction and secure their return.

Davari also highlighted Iran’s commitment as a signatory to UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

"Iran has made significant efforts to prevent the trafficking and sale of cultural artifacts and, in collaboration with other entities, continues to monitor and seek the restitution of items unlawfully removed from the country," she added.

The official said that the ministry hopes for a positive outcome in halting the auction and repatriating the coins to Iran.

