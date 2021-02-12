Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10

Kashefi said that based on the agreement, the shipping line will regularly transport shipments from Iran to Syria every month.

The first shipment will be transported on March 10, he said adding that the shipping line is also supposed to take journey every 15 days.

He noted that there is no limitations with regard to exports items and exporters can select Syria as their destination.

Referring to US sanctions, he said Iran and Syria have introduced a pattern of resistance to the US excessive demands.

Earlier, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous appreciated Iranian government and people support and called for developing economic interactions by private sector.

He also called for Iranian companies’ participation in reconstruction of Syria and relaunching its factories.

