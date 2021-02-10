Economic ties between Iran and Ukraine to expand: Deputy FM

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrated its national day – the anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution lead by Imam Khomeini. Friendly ties between Ukraine and Iran have a deep history and its basis was established immediately after Ukraine declared independence,” Yenin said in a video message released on Wednesday, as reported by the media department of Iran’s Embassy in Kiev.

Yenin said that Kiev and Tehran established diplomatic ties in 1992 and had significant development in the relationship since; adding that there is a substantial legal and conventional basis and trading and economic ties is expanding successfully.

Referring to joint painting exhibitions, exchange of cultural groups and successful cooperation in educational fields, he underlined, however, “Our relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran has much more capacity compared to current achievements and we have all supplies to materialize the capacity.”

He expressed confidence that the two countries would overcome challenges in good faith and by established friendly ties among the nations.

The official also congratulated the Iranian nation on the occasion on behalf of Ukraine Foreign Ministry and wished Iranians peace, stability and well-being.

