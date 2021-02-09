Azeri President calls for enhancing ties with Iran

Aliyev extended congratulation to his Iranian counterpart on the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution triumph.

In this message, he stressed that Iran-Azerbaijan relations, especially in recent years, have developed upwards and gained new content.

Numerous mutual trips, signed documents, joint projects, including the successful activities of the Joint Commission of the two countries play an important role in Iran, Azerbaijan expanding relations, he added.

He noted that undoubtedly, the new conditions promise great opportunities in terms of further strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and developing regional cooperation.

President Aliyev also said that Azerbaijan believes that the relations with Iran, which are based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will also develop following the interests of the two states and will help strengthen stability and security in the South Caucasus.

