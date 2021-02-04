Iran determined to further develop economic relations with Azerbaijan

Addressing a ceremony here to celebrate the victory anniversary of Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979, he also pointed to the birth anniversary of the revered daughter of the Holy Islamic Prophet Hadrat Fatimah which is designated as "mother's day".

He further described Azerbaijan as a permanent and eternal friend which has very sincere relations Iran and said the two countries strongly support boosting bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador went on to state that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the Republic of Azerbaijan and has never withheld its full support from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mousavi referred to expansion of relations with Azerbaijan as been one of Iran's regional policy priorities and believed Iran's support for Azerbaijan's independence, and the exchange of visits between presidents and other high-ranking officials of the two countries indicate the importance of the development of relations in many areas.

The Iranian ambassador commented on the recent regional tour the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and, noting that his tour started from and ended in Azerbaijan, said as President Ilham Aliyev mentioned earlier, the borders of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are borders of friendship which can create new cooperation projects for the relations between the two countries.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish