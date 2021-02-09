Atakule Tower in Ankara to be illuminated in color of Iran’s flag

According to a statement issued by the officials of the Atakule Tower, the tower will be illuminated in the color of Iran’s flag on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution today on Feb 9, 2021.

The Atakule tower located in central Ankara is considered to be the most prominent landmarks of the city. The observatory deck is located at the top section of the tower and offers spectacular views of the city in the distance.

