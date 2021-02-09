Senior Commander: US, Israel wounded by Islamic Revolution

Speaking at the occasion of 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, General Baqeri said in a message that after 42 years, the Islamic Revolution is still standing tall and moving toward its civilization-making causes despite all the various and seditious hostilities of the US and the terrorist Zionist regime that have been using modern and complicated deceits and methods in order to destroy the Revolution and now cannot see anything in front of them but a huge collection of failures and consecutive disgraces.

Undoubtedly, the thing that has kept the Islamic Revolution alive against the attacks of the Great Satan is not only the deterrent military power, but also a wise prudent revolutionary leader, as well as savvy insightful people, he said.

He added that now the world powers monitor Iran’s capacities, progress, and achievements and are horrified and have no choice but to be an absolute onlooker of the international power of Iran.

Whether they like it or not, they have to get prepared to accept the new order in the region in which Iran is the pivot, he said.

9417**2050

