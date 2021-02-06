Iran’s non-oil export hits 80% in 4 decades

Speaking in a conference of exporters at the Chamber of Commerce of Kashan, central Iran, Abbas Memarnejad said that although the volume of export and import of Iran had become close to one another due to sanctions, putting an end to oil export and coordinating non-oil export with import is of great importance.

Taking into account Iran's production (1% of the world), population (1.5%), land (1.5%), natural resources (2%), and trade (0.4%), it is understood that Iran has more potentials in trade, Memarnejad said.

Based on Iran's 1404 Vision Document, Iran should be the first-ranking country in the region in the export of goods.

Saying that 60 percent of Iran's export is to just five countries, he added that a part of that is due to the sanctions.

