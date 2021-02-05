Iran imports Sputnik V vaccine, AstraZeneca: Envoy

Baeidinejad made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account.

He said that up to now, a direct relationship between the start of vaccinations against COVID-19 has not stabilized with falls in number of patients and deaths caused by the virus.

In the UK, the number of those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has exceeded one million, but the number of those infected is still very high, the Ambassador said.

Baeidinejad said: " The situation in the US and other European countries is also like that, vaccination is the only way to deal effectively with the countries around the world and gradually abandoning this stage.

The first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian-made vaccine for the coronavirus, was imported on Thursday.

By the next two weeks, the second cargo and by February 28, the third cargo of Sputnik V will be delivered to Iran, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said adding that the process will continue every two weeks and every month.

