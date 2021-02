Hedayat Hatami told IRNA that the German firm is due to launch the manufacturing compound in Ravansar County.

According to the Economic and Financial Affairs Department of Kermanshah Province, the investor is to work on a land area of 10,000 hectares of the plan and create jobs for 250 people.

The German company has said that it would augment its investment to 350 million euros if it receives the required permits.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish