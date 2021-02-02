VP lauds growth of revenues of knowledge-based companies

Speaking in a TV program on Monday night, Sattari said from 5,684 knowledge-based companies in Iran, 1,400 ones are innovative and have so far made valuable innovations.

He added that the number of startups increased to over 6,000, accelerators to 144 companies and innovation centers to over 247 entities in Iran.

Iran has invested 1,000 billion tomans for creating capacity in risky investment over the last three years.

Earlier, Sattari said that Iran has put on top agenda to set up and develop Iranian innovation houses to advance technology diplomacy with target countries for export of the knowledge-based products.

The proposal for setting up Iranian innovation and technology house centers in the form of technology diplomacy in target centers (countries suitable for export) has been proposed, he noted.

